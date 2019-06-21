Industrial production up in Azerbaijan

21 June 2019 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

In January-May 2019, industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs operating in this sphere produced goods worth 19.6 billion manats, which is 2.2 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The production of non-oil goods increased by 15 percent in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Some 69.9 percent of industrial goods were produced in the extractive sector, 25.1 percent accounted for the processing sector, 4.3 percent - for the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.7 percent were provided by the water supply, waste treatment and recycling.

Oil production decreased by 2.9 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 40.4 percent in the mining sector

In the processing industry, the production volume increased as follows: wood processing and production of wood products - by 92.8 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers - by 63.9 percent, beverage production - by 59.8 percent, textile production - by 47.4 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment - by 46.7 percent; furniture production - by 45.8 percent, production of paper and cardboard - by 32.8 percent, chemicals production - by 30.4 percent, production of rubber and plastic products - by 28.7 percent, the production of finished metal products - by 21.1 percent, food production - by 20.5 percent, the production of printing products - by 19.5 percent, pharmaceutical production - by 16.8 percent, the production of machinery and equipment - by 15.8 percent, production of tobacco products - by 14.9 percent, the production of building materials - by five percent.

During the reporting period, the production volume in such spheres as clothing manufacture decreased by 0.1 percent, the production of other vehicles – by 1.8 percent, the production of electrical equipment – by 7.9 percent, the production of computer, electronic and optical products - by 8.8 percent, the production of metallurgical products - by 18.4 percent, the production of leather and leather goods, and footwear - by 27.7 percent.

The production volume in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 0.4 percent, while in the sector of water supply, waste disposal and recycling the production grew by 8 percent.

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

