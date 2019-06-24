Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%

24 June 2019 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

In April 2019, the total value of deposits in Azerbaijan amounted to 22.13 billion manats, which is 9.6 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In particular, the value of deposits of non-financial organizations increased by 11.7 percent compared to April 2018 (10.561 billion manats), reaching 11.8 billion manats. The total value of deposits of legal entities in April 2019 reached 13.42 billion manats.

Meanwhile, the value of deposits of individuals rose by 10.6, reaching 8.72 billion manats.

As of April 2019, deposits in foreign currency amounted to 14.21 billion manats (64.2 percent of total deposits), which is 0.01 percent less than in the same period last year.

A significant increase is also observed in the deposits in national currency. Their value increased by 32.2 percent compared to April last year, reaching 7.9 billion manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 6)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center increases assets
Economy 11:32
FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Business 11:16
Azerbaijani plant eyes to increase clinker production
Economy 09:48
Azerbaijan, Turkey buy cotton products in Turkmenistan
Economy 09:37
Deputy PM: New opportunities can be uncovered for energy co-op between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Politics 07:00
Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 23 June 23:33
Latest
Iran’s major carmaker companies to be sold to private sector
Business 11:34
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center increases assets
Economy 11:32
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Uzbekistan may import meat from Mongolia
Economy 11:20
Turkmenistan inks major deal with Russia’s KAMAZ
Economy 11:18
Oil prices climb as U.S.-Iran tensions mount
Other News 11:17
FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Business 11:16
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry makes statement on front line situation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
EU consulting Turkmenistan in promoting home décor, textile products to world markets
Central Asia 10:51