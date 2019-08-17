Turkmenistan receives orders for export of its agricultural products

17 August 2019 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan has signed 10 documents concerning the export of agricultural products for a total price of more than $251.371 million, Trend reports referring to the local Altyn Asyr TV channel.

Turkmenistan cultivates wheat, cotton, rice and sugar beets. A trade fair titled "Trade and Services" is annually held in Ashgabat, which is aimed at promoting Turkmenistan’s local agricultural, food and other industrial products.

More than 50 enterprises and institutions open their stands at the expo center. In recent years, trade representations of Turkmenistan have been opened in China, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and other countries.

In addition, in 2018, the Russian government approved a draft agreement with the Turkmen government on cooperation in the field of agriculture. The project identified areas in which it is planned to develop cooperation, namely agriculture, animal husbandry, veterinary medicine, breeding, seed production and breeding, land reclamation, irrigation and agricultural irrigation, processing and trade of agricultural products, agricultural engineering, and agricultural research.

