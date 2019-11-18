Iran's export to Iraq drops 2 percent in November

18 November 2019 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran conducts 30,000 daily inspections to control prices
Iran 09:12
Leader advises govt. to accelerate assisting people after implementing gasoline price hike program
Politics 17 November 22:57
Above 100 banks, shops plyndered in recent unrest
Politics 17 November 22:09
IRICA: Main countries in Iran's exports, imports
Business 17 November 16:21
Iran's non-oil exports reach $24.4B in 7 months
Business 17 November 15:23
Petrol price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread
Iran 16 November 22:02
Latest
China cuts short-term funding rate for first time since 2015
China 09:21
Iran conducts 30,000 daily inspections to control prices
Iran 09:12
Archaeologist makes bombshell reveal about ancient artifacts hidden in Egypt
Arab World 09:03
62 illegal immigrants deported by Libya
Other News 08:58
Jordan to launch 2nd package to stimulate economy
Arab World 08:44
Denmark lose to Italy at home in European Championship women's basketball qualifier
Europe 08:32
Leading Asian venture fund to invest in Kazakhstan's startups (Exclusive)
Business 08:19
Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
US 07:43
Ecuador lawmakers reject president's proposed economic reforms
Other News 07:36