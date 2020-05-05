European Council: Georgia remains close partner of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, Trend reports via Georgian president’s press service.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the difficult situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Zourabichvili thanked the president of the European Council for the European Union's assistance to Georgia in dealing with the pandemic and noted that this is the manifestation of European solidarity.

Michel expressed interest in the plans of the Georgian government related to the strategy of reopening the economy, and in turn, spoke about the future economic development plans of European countries.

The president of Georgia mentioned that the crisis has seriously affected the tourism sector in the country.

In turn, Michel noted that after the crisis, the EU plans to closely cooperate with Georgia in various sectors.

It was also stressed that geopolitically, Georgia is a close partner of Europe.

