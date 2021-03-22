Attracting FDI can help Georgia to boost exports of high-value food products - OECD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia co-operates with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in a number of directions, from taxes to anti-corruption, the OECD told Trend.

"The most prominent new activities in 2020 concerned deeper engagement with Georgia as it implements and monitors its strategy for SME development and the OECD Investment Policy Review of Georgia, which was launched last month, the source said.

According to the OECD, this represented the first peer review of Georgia in one of the OECD’s most important committees and it offered the country an excellent opportunity to showcase its own reforms while learning from others about ways to address remaining challenges.

As the source noted, attracting FDI can help to boost exports of high-value food products, leading to increases in wages and productivity.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 37 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

