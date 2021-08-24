Iranian President calls for increase of co-op with Austria

Business 24 August 2021 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian President calls for increase of co-op with Austria

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.24

Trend:

The Iranian President has emphasized on expanding bilateral friendly ties between Iran and Austria in various fields.

Ebrahim Raisi has noted the 500-year-old friendly and constructive relations between Iran and Austria is a valuable capital for the future relations between the two countries in his phone conversation with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"We should protect interests of the two countries and would not allow ill-wishers to influence these relations with various tricks," the president noted.

The Iranian official indicated that the reduction of trade exchanges between the two countries has no basis or logical justification.

"We would welcome Austria's cooperation in supply of Coronavirus vaccine and ready to be active in research related to vaccine," he said referring to new mutation of COVID-19.

Referring to Kurz question about Iran's approach in changes in Afghanistan, Raisi has indicated that so far Iran has paid all the expenses of Afghan immigrants despite sanctions,

"The effort of the Islamic republic of Iran is to establish peace and security in Afghanistan have continued for its consistency and we are ready to cooperate with all governments that feel responsible for establishing peace and tranquility in Afghanistan," Raisi added.

Sebastian Kurz, for his part, wished success for the newly elected government in Iran. He also expressed hope that the nuclear negotiations between Iran and other parties will begin as soon as possible and end in success. Kurz further expressed his gratitude to Iran for hosting Afghan refugees.

