Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown

2 July 2018 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on Monday as supplies from top exporter Saudi Arabia rose and as signs of an economic slowdown in Asia dented the outlook for demand, Reuters reports.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were at $78.16 per barrel at 0316 GMT, down $1.07, or 1.35 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were down 94 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $73.21 a barrel, after rising more than 8 percent last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had agreed to produce more oil. The White House later walked back on the president’s comments, saying the king said his country can raise oil production if needed.

Saudi Arabia’s output is up by 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May, a Reuters survey found on Friday, and close to its 10.72 million bpd record from November 2016, more than making up for disruptions elsewhere within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Voluntary supply cuts by OPEC and some non-OPEC suppliers like Russia have tightened world oil markets since 2017, and unplanned disruptions from Canada to Venezuela and Libya along with upcoming new U.S. sanctions against major exporter Iran have sparked concerns of supply shortfalls.

