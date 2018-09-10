Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 10

The delegation led by Andrei Rybakov, the Chairman of the Belarusian State Oil and Chemistry Concern has visited Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Belarus in Ashgabat said in a statement.

The discussion touched on a wide range of issues, including cooperation in the field of petrochemical and mining-chemical industry.

In particular, the negotiations have been held with the Chairman of the "Turkmenkhimiya" State Concern Nyyazly Nyyazlyev. The delegation of Belarus has taken part in the international exhibition entitled as "The main trends of development of the energy industry of Turkmenistan" held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the country.

The meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Ministers Kerim Durdymyradov and Dadebay Amangeldyev, the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Charymyrat Purchekov, Head of Administration of Ashgabat city Shamuhammet Durdylyev have been held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

During the meetings and negotiations, constructive agreements have been reached on further expansion of mutually beneficial Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation in a number of topical areas, the message says.

Turkmenistan is one of the key partners of Belarus in Central Asia. Belarus supplies to Turkmenistan mainly the goods with high added value: trucks, vehicles, tractors, road construction machinery, pharmaceuticals, products of woodworking industry, agricultural products, etc.

