99% of welding completed along TAP's onshore route

1 August 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

About 99 percent of welding has been completed along the onshore route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

“Welds are subject to automatic testing to ensure they meet national and international standards,” said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 10:51
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes
Finance 10:40
Zenith Energy to raise proceeds for well deepening onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:31
Latest
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 11:26
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Britain to spend an extra £2.1 billion on no-deal Brexit planning
Other News 11:12
Turkish-Georgian trade decreases by more than $20M
Economy 11:02
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 11:02
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan
Finance 10:57