Tengizchevroil to increase oil production to nearly 40M tons per year

13 August 2019 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan begins exporting gasoline after ban lifting
Oil&Gas 12:19
Over 50 M tons of oil produced in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 09:56
Uzbekistan discovers new oil field
Oil&Gas 09:31
Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply
Other News 09:29
JAC pickup trucks of Kazakh assembly to be sold in Russia
Economy 12 August 12:02
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12 August 10:13
Latest
Kazakhstan begins exporting gasoline after ban lifting
Oil&Gas 12:19
Chinese intervention in Hong Kong would be a 'catastrophe', Patten says
China 12:17
Georgia's domestic debt increases
Economy 12:08
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China to launch transport corridor
Economy 11:54
Non-oil exports from South Pars region raise despite US sanctions
Oil&Gas 11:50
Int'l consortium proposes Turkmenistan to implement Trans-Caspian gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 11:34
Next CEO Wolfson says no-deal Brexit would not lead to disorder and chaos
Other News 11:34
Georgia suspends construction of hydropower plants across country
Economy 11:30
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intends to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:18