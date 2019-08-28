Oil flows through Bab el-Mandeb Strait rise

28 August 2019 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian Deputy Oil Minister: Production of premium petrol in Iran up by 90M liters
Oil&Gas 10:44
Iranian expert: Lack of sales of Iranian oil at energy exchange not a defeat
Business 25 August 17:09
Will Iran find customers for its oil?
Oil&Gas 24 August 12:43
When tenge's devaluation may affect Kazakhstan's economy?
Finance 23 August 16:15
Uzbekistan bans import of energy-intensive equipment
Oil&Gas 23 August 14:40
Kazakhstan's National Sea Carrier increases oil transportation by nearly 60%
Oil&Gas 22 August 17:27
Latest
France can reduce unemployment to 7% by 2022: labor minister
Europe 12:34
Azerbaijan to import gasoline
Oil&Gas 12:33
Uzbekistan accedes to two ILO conventions
Economy 12:32
Kazakhstan approves action plan for creation of quality and safe products
Economy 12:26
Iran's urban household income and expenses decline
Economy 12:16
Eximbank of China allocates loan to Uzbek bank to modernize HPP
Oil&Gas 12:00
Australia moves to protect universities from foreign interference
Other News 12:00
Kazakhstan to launch assembling of Russian helicopters
Economy 11:59
Investments of Azerbaijan’s AzFinance Invest in equity securities down by 5.5 times
Finance 11:39