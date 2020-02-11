Kazakhstan yet to resume oil export to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Kazakhstan has not yet resumed export of CNPC-Aktobemunauygas oil to China, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Nogayev said that all Kazakh refineries are already being supplied with oil as usual. Transit of Russian oil is also underway.

He also added that a commission was created in order to assess the volume of non-consolidated oil.

“We have to know, find out why this happened. The deadlines for commission to finish its work were not set. Currently, the technology system has normalized. The companies which supplied oil to the system resumed their usual volumes,” Nogayev said.

On Jan. 16, 2020, KazTransOil detected an excess of organochlorine compounds in the fractions during crude oil receiving into the trunk pipeline system from CNPC-Aktobemunauygas.

KazTransOil suspended crude oil receiving from CNPC-Aktobemunaygas on the same day until the oil quality issue is resolved. As of Jan. 22, 2020, the acceptance of crude oil from CNPC-Aktobemunaygas was not restarted.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, given the decline in volume of oil delivery for transportation through trunk oil pipeline’s system, adjusted the schedule for oil transportation to the refineries of Kazakhstan and for export for Jan. 2020. In particular, the scheduled volume of export to China was reduced.

The transit of Russian crude oil to China through the system of trunk oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC is not suspended and is carried out in full compliance with contractual obligations and quality in accordance with GOST (quality standard).

