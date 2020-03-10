SOCAR talks on plans for oil output amid lower prices

Oil&Gas 10 March 2020 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR talks on plans for oil output amid lower prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oil fields under the control of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR are expected to produce more in 2020, as compared to 2019, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR, told Trend.

He was answering a question about the company’s output plans amid lower oil prices.

“The fields, the development of which is under the direct control of SOCAR, are expected to continue the tendency of recent years in 2020, that’s to say, we expect stabilization of the oil production level and possibly, some increase as compared to the previous year,” said Ahmadov.

In general, he noted that a significant increase in natural gas production is observed in the country and this tendency will continue in the near future, he added.

He went on to add that the average price of Azerbaijani oil (CIF) at the point of departure was about $ 67 last year and about $ 63 over the first two months of this year.

Earlier, commenting on the results of the recent OPEC+ meeting, when the sides failed to reach any agreement, which led to a further drop in oil prices, Ahmadov said that OPEC+ format is not exhausted.

“Experts believe that the common goals of the participants of this format are still relevant. They want to jointly regulate the oil market and avoid long-term decline of oil prices. At the same time, possibly, some participants of the deal believe that the short-term decline in oil prices is expedient,” he said.

He noted that in recent years, SOCAR hasn’t invested in unconventional oil production, but primarily in the development of oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Azerbaijan and beyond.

“This helped us to balance our business portfolio. Therefore, if there are losses from crude oil sales due to lower prices, margins will increase in oil refining and petrochemicals, for which we partly buy oil from other companies at a market price,” he added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran manufacturing equipment locally to get rid of imports
Iran manufacturing equipment locally to get rid of imports
Iran sees increase in lanternfish fishing
Iran sees increase in lanternfish fishing
Singapore's One Petra company eyes waste-management project in Uzbekistan
Singapore's One Petra company eyes waste-management project in Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Ali Huseynli elected First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 13:03
Iran manufacturing equipment locally to get rid of imports Business 13:01
Georgia to evacuate 200 citizens from Italy Transport 12:58
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected Politics 12:54
Iran sees increase in lanternfish fishing Business 12:46
TAP to start filling Albanian and Italian sections with gas soon Oil&Gas 12:46
Power substation in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan city under reconstruction (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:42
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil announces tender for equipment maintenance services Tenders 12:40
EU-funded project ‘Improved Support for Entrepreneurial Development in Rural Areas’ launches its programme of entrepreneurial training for rural women Society 12:40
Date of the 2nd round of parliamentary elections be postponed in Iran Iran 12:39
SOCAR talks on plans for oil output amid lower prices Oil&Gas 12:38
Uzbek president instructs to intensify investment co-op with Azerbaijan Politics 12:37
Domestic cars in Uzbekistan increase in price Finance 11:53
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus Europe 11:52
OSCE to hold monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:36
Turkey - China trade turnover up World 11:32
How will lower oil prices affect global economy? Oil&Gas 11:31
Tesla plans to expand car parts production capacity in Shanghai US 11:24
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:20
President Ilham Aliyev attends first session of Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation Politics 11:19
Singapore charges visitors for coronavirus treatment after imported Indonesian cases Other News 11:17
Singapore's One Petra company eyes waste-management project in Uzbekistan Business 11:15
Iranian currency rates for March 10 Finance 11:13
Austria recommends citizens return home from Italy Europe 11:12
Kazakhstan's ministry talks possible petrol prices increase Oil&Gas 11:08
IKEA to sell through third party for first time on Tmall in China Other News 11:07
Azerbaijan Central Bank interested in developing voluntary life insurance sector Economy 11:06
Capital Economics: Saudi Arabia, Russia both expected to raise oil output Oil&Gas 11:06
First plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of new convocation begins Politics 11:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 10 Finance 10:55
JP Morgan Bank revises oil demand forecasts down sharply Oil&Gas 10:55
Kazakhstan's tenge significantly drops against US dollar Finance 10:55
Iran to put up oil products on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 10:52
Russia names companies to supply meat products to Georgia Business 10:44
Mehrdad Emadi: Iran not to play major role in OPEC Oil&Gas 10:35
Uzbekistan sends first batch of export coal to Pakistan Business 10:27
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
Loss ratio on voluntary types of insurance increases in Azerbaijan Economy 10:17
Candidacies for posts of speaker, first vice speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament revealed Politics 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 10 Finance 10:03
U.S. airlines expand waivers for changing tickets through April US 09:46
Oil prices bounce 7% after rout on stimulus hopes Oil&Gas 09:41
Gold price in Iran affected by oil price jumps, COVID-19 spread Business 09:41
Iran Fisheries Organization to evaluate situation with exports amid COVID-19 spread Iran 09:37
Iran's National Security Council asks full co-op with Health Ministry Iran 09:29
Azerbaijani plant to increase juice exports to France Business 09:14
COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 510, death toll at 16 World 08:18
Trump announces economic stimulus to mitigate Impact of Coronavirus US 07:23
State Dept.: US companies could bring capital to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy if it creates attractive investment environment Oil&Gas 07:00
Israel's confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 50 Israel 06:32
Oil prices rise 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991 Oil&Gas 05:15
Italian PM Conte says movement will be restricted across nation amid coronavirus outbreak Europe 04:02
Canada confirms first coronavirus death Other News 03:29
Israel introduces mandatory quarantine for all those coming from abroad Israel 01:00
Two more Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Society 00:06
Over 40 people killed in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina Faso World 9 March 23:23
At least 27 people reportedly killed as two buses collide in central Ghana Other News 9 March 22:42
Turkey has asked NATO for additional assistance on Syria - Erdogan Turkey 9 March 21:58
Kazakhstan prepares to put new renewable energy sources to use Oil&Gas 9 March 21:00
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in UK rise to 319 Europe 9 March 20:40
Italy locks down millions as its coronavirus deaths jump Europe 9 March 19:37
Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Afghan inauguration Other News 9 March 18:50
Dow Jones dives 2,000 points after oil shock World 9 March 18:17
Six-year-old Azerbaijani gymnast wins first medal in Hungary Society 9 March 17:50
Turkey to cooperate with Qatar in field of high technologies Turkey 9 March 17:39
Azerbaijan’s Azeltech company plans to test several new products ICT 9 March 17:34
Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad winery develops new production line of alcoholic beverages Business 9 March 17:06
Azerbaijan’s Orelay company plans to expand range of confectionery products Business 9 March 16:51
Azerbaijani analysts talk about gold price correction and further increase Finance 9 March 16:37
Businessmen from Afghanistan buy oil products in Turkmenistan Business 9 March 16:14
Azerbaijan’s Mysilo-Azerbaijan company talks about construction of big facilities in districts Construction 9 March 15:58
Chairperson of Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs dismissed Politics 9 March 15:48
Most of operations on Baku Stock Exchange account for one investment company Finance 9 March 15:36
WHO discloses latest information about coronavirus in world Society 9 March 15:20
Iran discloses death toll as result of coronavirus over past day Iran 9 March 15:11
Azerbaijan plans to produce saffron products Business 9 March 15:01
Saffron production greatly increases in Azerbaijan Business 9 March 14:56
Azerbaijan plant opens new export route for industrial products Business 9 March 14:46
Weekly prices of Azerbaijan's oil for March 2-5 Oil&Gas 9 March 14:23
Turkey, Iraq trade turnover up in January 2020 Turkey 9 March 14:12
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 9 March 13:51
Turkmenistan to increase licorice root export Business 9 March 13:50
Global refining throughput to decline for second consecutive year Oil&Gas 9 March 13:44
Oil demand to fall year-on-year for first time since 2009 Oil&Gas 9 March 13:28
Turkey increases trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan World 9 March 13:27
Kazakhstan to develop anti-crisis action plan Business 9 March 13:25
Azerbaijani MPs pass coronavirus testing Society 9 March 12:52
WHO delegation arrives in Azerbaijan Society 9 March 12:50
Turkmen president instructs to expand sales markets for domestic products Business 9 March 12:41
“Draw Your Dream”: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation kicks off new project (PHOTO) Society 9 March 12:10
Turkey, Russia trade turnover increases in January 2020 Turkey 9 March 11:54
Azerbaijan's Keynek company to expand variety its goods on sale Business 9 March 11:49
Transactions on corporate securities volume significantly up in Azerbaijan Finance 9 March 11:36
Turkey's jewelry export to Azerbaijan down Turkey 9 March 11:15
Azerbaijani MPs to undergo coronavirus testing today Society 9 March 11:15
Turkey increases vehicles export to Azerbaijan Turkey 9 March 10:47
Azerbaijan simplifies financial promotion rules for non-oil exports Economy 9 March 10:41
Azerbaijan exempts some medical supplies from customs duties Society 9 March 10:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 March 10:03
Iran's auto import to reduce prices on local market - says official Business 9 March 10:03
All news