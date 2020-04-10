Belarusian Belneftekhim Concern talks arrival of tanker with Azerbaijani oil at Ukrainian Odessa port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The arrival of the next tanker with Azerbaijani oil for the Belarusian Mozyr Oil Refinery at the Ukrainian port of Odessa is expected on April 11, Spokesperson of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) Alexander Tishchenko told Trend.

The volume of this batch of oil purchased from Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR will be about 85,000 tons, he said.

The spokesperson added that other deliveries are also possible, but everything will depend on the dynamics of the development of the market.

Previously, SOCAR planned to send a new batch of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus from the Georgian port of Supsa on April 8.

SOCAR sent previous batch of oil to Belarus in the amount of 85,000 tons from Georgia’s port of Supsa on March 23.

First batch of Azerbaijani oil for 90,000 tons was sent to Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim) on March 5-6.

Mozyr Oil Refinery has already started refining the first batch of Azerbaijani oil bought from SOCAR.

Earlier, spokesperson for Belneftekhim concern Alexander Tishchenko said that SOCAR will send two tankers of oil in the amount of 160,000 tons to the port of Odessa, which will be further transported via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

