Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan

Power plants in Azerbaijan generated 6.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January through March 2020, which is 5.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistics Committee.

The committee's report says that 6.5 billion kilowatt hours of the total electricity generated from January through March 2020 accounted for commercial consumption, which is 0.06 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Thermal power plants (TPPs) accounted for 6.2 billion kilowatt-hours of the total commercial electricity generated from January through March 2020, which is 6 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Azerbaijan’s hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) generated 0.216 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the reporting period (decline of 26.8 percent).

Some 24.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated in Azerbaijan during the reporting period via wind power, which indicates a decline by 1.3 times, and 8.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated from solar power which shows a decline by 0.06 percent.

