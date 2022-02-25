SOCAR Energy Ukraine operates as usual

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (SOCAR Energy Ukraine) is operating as usual, Trend reports citing the company.

“There are still enough fuel supplies, but there may be disruptions at some gas filling stations. We are doing everything possible to ensure that there is enough fuel for everyone,” the company said.

SOCAR’s representative office opened in Ukraine in 2008. The company acquired about 20 Tala-Nafta filling stations in Odessa and Nikolaev regions. as well as Svitanok large oil depot in Odessa region in 2009.

The company took control of the fuelling networks ONIO (four filling stations in Kyiv and the region) and GFC (in Lviv region) in 2010-2011. SOCAR received permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to purchase 26 filling stations and one tank farm of the Kalina group in August 2012.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn