ADB to launch new digital ecological sensitivity mapping tool

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. On 16 June, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will launch a new digital ecological sensitivity mapping tool to enable countries to scale up their renewable energy infrastructure without harming birds and biodiversity, Trend reports citing the Bank.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said at the Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) that Asia and the Pacific must overhaul its energy sector to transition to a net-zero future that is vital in the fight against climate change.

“The transition to a net-zero future will not be stress-free: it calls for an overhaul of the energy sector—its policies, structure, governance, financing, and technologies,” said Mr. Asakawa. “We must strive to transition to clean, secure, and resilient energy that can also support just and inclusive growth for the region.”

Asakawa said ADB will continue to deliver progressive, effective energy solutions under the bank’s ambition to provide $100 billion in cumulative climate finance from 2019 to 2030. ADB is promoting innovative financing models such as the Energy Transition Mechanism to accelerate the early retirement of coal plants, and the ASEAN Green Recovery Platform which invests in climate-resilient infrastructure in Southeast Asia to speed up the recovery from the pandemic.

