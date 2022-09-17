...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 17 September 2022 15:04 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.1 per barrel, having risen by 87 cents (0.92 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $97.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.89.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan has totaled $94.68 per barrel this week, up by 92 cents (0.98 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $96.21 per barrel, while the minimum price was $92.47.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.36 per barrel this week, which was 24 cents (0.35 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.48 per barrel, while the minimum price - $64.8.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $91.61 per barrel this week, thus increasing by 99 cents (0.89 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $93.21 per barrel, while the minimum price –$89.23.

Oil grade/date

September 12, 2022

September 13, 2022

September 14, 2022

September 15, 2022

September 16, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$97.6

$95.86

$97.49

$93.89

$95.64

$96.1

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$96.21

$94.52

$96.08

$92.47

$94.11

$94.68

Urals (EX NOVO)

$69.48

$67.38

$68.66

$64.8

$66.5

$67.36

Brent Dated

$93.21

$91.45

$93.13

$89.23

$91.02

$91.61

( 1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 17)

