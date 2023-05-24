Baku Energy Week to hold special session on Nakhchivan’s green energy potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A special session of the Baku Energy Week will be held in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Spokesman for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Orkhan Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark at a press conference on the forthcoming 28th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 11th International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and the 20th International Exhibition on Transport, Transit and Logistics.

According to him, the special session in Nakhchivan will be entitled ‘Nakhchivan and Eastern Zangazur: the potential of green energy’.

"Nakhchivan and Eastern Zangazur have a huge potential in generating green energy and we are aimed at presenting this potential to international players. These events are an excellent platform for promoting the opportunities of this region of Azerbaijan and we look forward to reaching new agreements," the spokesman added.

The mentioned exhibitions will be held from May 31 to June 3 in Baku.

On June 1-2, the 28th International Baku Energy Forum is expected to be held.