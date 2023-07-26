Hungarian MOL Group contributes to sustainable development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, has met with Hungarian MOL Group Strategic Operations and Corporate Development Executive Vice President, Board Member Gyorgy Bacsa, Trend reports.

At the meeting, it was stressed that bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is successfully developing in various directions, including in the energy sector.

In particular, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term cooperation and productive partnership with MOL Group, the successful participation of MOL Group in the projects of the main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli, as well as a valuable contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the existing and potential opportunities for cooperation between the parties were considered, and an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.

MOL Group holds 9.57 percent of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block.

Total ACG production for the full year of 2022 was on average about 415,400 barrels per day (b/d) (about 152 million barrels or 20 million tons in total) from the Chirag (25,200 b/d), Central Azeri (104,100 b/d), West Azeri (106,400 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (76,300 b/d), and West Chirag (39,400 b/d) platforms.