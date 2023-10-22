Afghanistan voices readiness to finance its section of gas pipeline coming from Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Afghanistan has announced the country's readiness to finance the construction of the Turkmenistan−Afghanistan− Pakistan−India (TAPI) gas pipeline on its territory, Trend reports.

The Afghan side has also decided to purchase land plots for the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline.

The TAPI gas pipeline project, passing through the Afghan provinces of Herat, Farah, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar, involves the creation of thousands of new jobs and will provide Afghanistan with revenues from the transit of natural gas to Pakistan and India.

To date, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd includes Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern, Afghan Gas Enterprise (AGE), Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited (Pakistan) and GAIL (India).

Meanwhile, it is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from the Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India and Pakistan.