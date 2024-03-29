Azerbaijani oil prices on rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 28 increased by $1.71, standing at $89.22 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.73 (to $87.71 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $70.08 per barrel, which is $1.64 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $1.8 on March 28 compared to the previous indication, to $86.89.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 29.

