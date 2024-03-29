Azerbaijani oil prices on rise

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 29 March 2024 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 28 increased by $1.71, standing at $89.22 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.73 (to $87.71 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $70.08 per barrel, which is $1.64 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $1.8 on March 28 compared to the previous indication, to $86.89.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 29.

