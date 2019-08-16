Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds on secondary market

16 August 2019 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 249.5 million manats on Aug. 16, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for bonds on the secondary market. Their daily volume amounted to 247.97 million manats.

During the day, deals were made on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund and dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR company ($ 477,400 – 811,600 manats).

The volume of repo operations amounted to 1.5 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)

