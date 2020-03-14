Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14
By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Mar. 2
|
1.7
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
1.7
|
Mar. 10
|
1.7
|
Mar. 4
|
1.7
|
Mar. 11
|
1.7
|
Mar. 5
|
1.7
|
Mar. 12
|
1.7
|
Mar. 6
|
1.7
|
Mar. 13
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.258 manat (1.3 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9223 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Mar. 2
|
1.8784
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
1.8946
|
Mar. 10
|
1.9332
|
Mar. 4
|
1.8974
|
Mar. 11
|
1.9284
|
Mar. 5
|
1.8937
|
Mar. 12
|
1.9201
|
Mar. 6
|
1.9092
|
Mar. 13
|
1.9074
|
Average weekly
|
1.8946
|
Average weekly
|
1.9223
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat (1.3 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Mar. 2
|
0.0254
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
0.0257
|
Mar. 10
|
0.0232
|
Mar. 4
|
0.0258
|
Mar. 11
|
0.0241
|
Mar. 5
|
0.0256
|
Mar. 12
|
0.0231
|
Mar. 6
|
0.0251
|
Mar. 13
|
0.0229
|
Average weekly
|
0.0255
|
Average weekly
|
0.0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0073 manat (1.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2742 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Mar. 2
|
0.2735
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
0.2751
|
Mar. 10
|
0.2769
|
Mar. 4
|
0.2780
|
Mar. 11
|
0.2768
|
Mar. 5
|
0.2792
|
Mar. 12
|
0.2735
|
Mar. 6
|
0.2778
|
Mar. 13
|
0.2696
|
Average weekly
|
0.2762
|
Average weekly
|
0.2742
---
