Iranian currency rates for September 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to September 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,752 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 16 Iranian rial on September 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,194 53,983 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,253 46,303 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,782 4,799 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,656 4,659 1 Danish krone DKK 6,687 6,710 1 Indian rupee INR 571 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,338 137,301 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,270 25,251 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,891 39,739 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,880 31,925 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,249 28,191 1 South African rand ZAR 2,558 2,527 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,608 5,609 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 3,511 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,731 30,716 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,878 30,849 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,293 49,542 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,502 35,621 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,567 30,736 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,203 6,189 100 Thai baths THB 134,603 134,542 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,169 10,153 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,686 35,577 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,752 49,921 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,843 9,831 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,313 13,367 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,832 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,193 16,165 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,818 86,725 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,068 4,062 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,148 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,768 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,572 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,256 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 230,000-233,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials.