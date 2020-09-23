Iranian currency rates for September 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 3 currencies have increased and 32 have decreased compared to September 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,050 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 23 Iranian rial on September 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,430 53,850 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,587 45,932 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,700 4,747 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,475 4,523 1 Danish krone DKK 6,591 6,643 1 Indian rupee INR 571 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,165 137,397 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,237 25,254 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,973 40,184 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,525 31,571 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,788 28,044 1 South African rand ZAR 2,495 2,503 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,478 5,504 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 552 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,934 30,339 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,739 30,830 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,473 49,481 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,269 2,265 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,519 35,550 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,719 30,722 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,182 6,190 100 Thai baths THB 133,343 133,946 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,143 10,156 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,053 36,090 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,050 49,427 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,896 9,918 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,924 13,024 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,845 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,183 16,251 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,571 86,667 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,066 4,068 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,812 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,405 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,601 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.