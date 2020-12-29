Iranian currency rates for December 29

Iranian currency rates for December 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to December 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,412 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 29

Iranian rial on December 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,672

56,910

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,356

47,196

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,093

5,091

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,882

4,877

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,915

6,877

1 Indian rupee

INR

572

572

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,572

137,436

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,188

26,204

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,511

40,559

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,417

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,744

32,679

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,899

29,910

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,876

2,882

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,637

5,547

1 Russian ruble

RUB

568

567

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,535

3,536

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,904

31,961

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,609

31,647

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,514

49,511

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,233

2,216

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,564

35,533

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,304

31,309

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,430

6,431

100 Thai baths

THB

139,714

139,428

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,367

10,361

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,464

38,316

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

51,412

51,291

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,002

10,003

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,845

12,845

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,968

2,967

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,287

16,265

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,473

87,434

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,157 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,056 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 316,092 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,969 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

