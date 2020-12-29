Iranian currency rates for December 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to December 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,412 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 29 Iranian rial on December 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,672 56,910 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,356 47,196 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,093 5,091 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,882 4,877 1 Danish krone DKK 6,915 6,877 1 Indian rupee INR 572 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,572 137,436 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,188 26,204 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,511 40,559 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,744 32,679 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,899 29,910 1 South African rand ZAR 2,876 2,882 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,637 5,547 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,535 3,536 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,904 31,961 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,609 31,647 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,514 49,511 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,233 2,216 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,564 35,533 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,304 31,309 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,430 6,431 100 Thai baths THB 139,714 139,428 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,367 10,361 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,464 38,316 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,412 51,291 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,002 10,003 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,845 12,845 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,968 2,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,287 16,265 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,473 87,434 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,157 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,056 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 316,092 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,969 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.