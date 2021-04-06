Azerbaijani economy minister talks importance of co-op with ADB on economic dev't (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Director of the Azerbaijani office of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Candice McDeigan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In the course of the meeting, Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with ADB and highly appreciates its financial and technical support.

“Azerbaijan is currently implementing projects to develop the road network, loans for which have been allocated by the ADB. Azerbaijan is also actively participating in the implementation of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program,” he said.

Besides, the minister noted the importance of cooperation with the ADB on medium-term priorities for economic development and potential directions of development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2024.

In turn, McDeigan expressed satisfaction with the bank's activities in Azerbaijan and shared her views on the issue of expanding bilateral ties.

The parties also discussed the development of cooperation in various fields, technical assistance from ADB in the field of a partnership between the state and the private sector, opportunities to support reforms at state-owned enterprises and other issues of mutual interest.

