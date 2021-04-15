Azerbaijan continues to compensate workers employed in COVID-hit areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Around 20,442 taxpayers engaged in coronavirus-hit spheres in Azerbaijan were provided with financial support, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The State Tax Service, in accordance with the decision adopted by the country’s Cabinet of Ministers to continue financial support on the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees in the areas affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, provided financial support to 20,442 taxpayers as part of 4th stage in cities and districts, where a toughened quarantine regime was introduced - Lankaran, Shaki, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Gakh, Zagatala, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts.

According to the tax service, the total amount of financial support provided surpassed 41.7 million manat ($24.5 million).

Financial support was also provided to 185,856 employees in the coronavirus-affected spheres.



