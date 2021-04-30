Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on April 30, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 28.0925 manat or $16.52 (0.93 percent), amounting to 3,005.6 manat or $1,768, and an ounce of silver - by 0.6873 manat or $40.43 (1.53 percent), to 44.0948 manat or $25.93. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 33.3455 manat or $19.6 (1.6 percent) and amounted to 2,049.095 manat or $1,205, and per ounce of palladium increased by 21.2585 manat or $12.5 (0.42 percent), to 5,040.279 manat or $2,964.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 103.9805 manat or $61.16 (3.6 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.2953 manat or $13.501 (5.5 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 51.4675 manat or $30.27 (2.6 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 717.9525 manat or $422.3 (16.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose in price by 95.132 manat or $55.96 (3.3 percent), silver - by 18.0953 manat or $10.64 (69.6 percent), platinum - by 725.475 manat or $426.7 (54.8 percent), and palladium rose in price by 1,702.975 manat or $1,002 (51 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 10, 2021 3,005.6 44.0948 2,049.095 5,040.279 March 9, 2021 3,033.6925 44.7821 2,082.4405 5,019.0205 Feb. 10, 2021 2,901.6195 41.7995 1,997.6275 4,322.3265 March 10, 2020 2,910.468 25.9995 1,323.62 3,337.304 Change in a day: in man. -28.0925 -0.6873 -33.3455 21.2585 in % -0.93 -1.53 -1.6 0.42 Change in a month in man. 103.9805 2.2953 51.4675 717.9525 in % 3.6 5.5 2.6 16.6 Change in a year in man. 95.132 18.0953 725.475 1702.975 in % 3.3 69.6 54.8 51

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni