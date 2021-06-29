Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, lowered in Azerbaijan on June 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 4.998 manat or $2.94 (0.17 percent) and made up 3,015.9615 manat or $1,774.09 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.103 manat or 6.1 cents (0.23 percent) and amounted to 44.1712 manat ($25.98).

The price of platinum went down by 17.4675 manat or $10.27 (0.93 percent) and equaled to 1,851.7675 manat ($1,089.27).

The price of palladium grew by 30.9315 manat or $18.19 (0.69 percent) and stood at 4,540.139 manat ($2,670.67).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 211.1145 manat or $124.18 (6.5 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.8783 manat or $1.69 (6.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 174.828 manat or $102.84 per ounce (8.6 percent), while palladium dropped by 153.289 manat or $90.17 (3.3 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 0.068 manat or 4 cents, silver grew by 13.7275 manat or $8.07 (45.1 percent), platinum spiked by 467.3045 manat or $274.88 (33.8 percent), and palladium surged by 1,318.9195 manat or $775.83 (40.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 29, 2021 3,015.9615 44.1712 1,851.7675 4,540.139 June 25, 2021 3,020.9595 44.2742 1,869.235 4,509.2075 May 29, 2021 3,227.076 47.0495 2,026.5955 4,693.428 June 29, 2020 3,015.8935 30.4437 1,384.463 3,221.2195 Change in a day in man. -4.998 -0.103 -17.4675 30.9315 in % -0.17 -0.23 -0.93 0.69 Change in a month in man. -211.1145 -2.8783 -174.828 -153.289 in % -6.5 -6.1 -8.6 -3.3 Change in a year in man. 0.068 13.7275 467.3045 1,318.9195 in % 0 45.1 33.8 40.9

----

