Prices for gold, silver in Azerbaijan continue to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals, excluding palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on July 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.0825 manat or $1.225 (0.07 percent) and made up 3,105.8235 manat or $1,826.955 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.1339 manat or 0.07 cents (0.3 percent) and amounted to 44.6238 manat ($26.24).

The price of platinum went up by 7.7095 manat or $4.535 (0.4 percent) and equaled to 1,935.6115 manat ($1,138.595).

The price of palladium decreased by 113.628 manat or $66.84 (2.38 percent) and stood at 4,669.254 manat ($2,746.62).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 55.4795 manat or $32.635 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.3532 manat or $1.38 (5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 27.8885 manat or $16.405 per ounce (1.4 percent), while palladium decreased by 21.981 manat or $12.93 (0.5 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold grew by 27.2595 manat or $16.035 (0.9 percent), silver grew by 11.9473 manat or $7.02 (36.3 percent), platinum spiked by 520.6505 manat or $306.265 (36.8 percent), and palladium surged by 1,311.618 manat or 0.77 cents (39.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 16, 2021 3,105.8235 44.8191 1,935.6115 4,669.254 July 15, 2021 3,103.741 44.6852 1,927.902 4,782.882 June 16, 2021 3,161.303 47.1723 1,963.5 4,691.235 July 16, 2020 3,078.564 32.8718 1,414.961 3,357.636 Change in a day: In manat 2.0825 0.1339 7.7095 -113.628 % 0.07 0.3 0.4 -2.38 Change in a month: In manat -55.4795 -2.3532 -27.8885 -21.981 % -1.8 -5 -1.4 -0.5 Change in a year: In manat 27.2595 11.9473 520.6505 1,311.618 % 0.9 36.3 36.8 39.1

