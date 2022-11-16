CEO of Azerbaijan's investment company talks attractiveness of cryptocurrency

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 16 November 2022 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The cryptocurrency market has established a new, temporary, foreign exchange market, CEO at AzFinance Investment Company Intigam Safaraliyev said at the 3rd Finance and Investment Forum on November 16, Trend reports.

"The cryptocurrency rate is changing dramatically. From this point of view, investing in crypto assets can be risky. In several countries, cryptocurrency has developed to a certain extent and it's very difficult to talk about the future of it. I don't think this currency is stable and can be attractive to global investors," he added.

