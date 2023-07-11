Iranian currency rates for July 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to July 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,165 rials.

Currency Rial on July 11 Rial on July 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,915 53,921 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,358 47,266 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,892 3,882 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,997 3,950 1 Danish krone DKK 6,196 6,183 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,794 136,277 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,022 15,120 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,670 29,553 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,156 109,340 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,625 31,640 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,071 26,087 1 South African rand ZAR 2,230 2,229 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,612 1,613 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 466 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,176 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,010 28,086 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,209 31,189 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,671 38,650 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,342 1,355 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,769 31,764 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,755 8,724 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,810 5,817 100 Thai baths THB 119,598 119,496 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,994 8,998 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,273 32,333 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,165 45,996 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,480 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,230 16,198 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,765 2,776 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,775 16,644 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,585 75,634 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,499 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,579 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,272 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,072 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000-498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

