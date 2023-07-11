Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for July 11

Finance Materials 11 July 2023 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 11

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to July 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,165 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 11

Rial on July 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,915

53,921

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,358

47,266

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,892

3,882

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,997

3,950

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,196

6,183

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,794

136,277

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,022

15,120

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,670

29,553

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,156

109,340

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,625

31,640

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,071

26,087

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,230

2,229

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,612

1,613

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

466

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,176

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,010

28,086

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,209

31,189

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,671

38,650

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,342

1,355

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,769

31,764

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,755

8,724

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,810

5,817

100 Thai baths

THB

119,598

119,496

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,994

8,998

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,273

32,333

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,165

45,996

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,480

9,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,230

16,198

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,765

2,776

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

488

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,775

16,644

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,681

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,585

75,634

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,838

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,499 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,579 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,272 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,072 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000-498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more