Iranian currency rates for July 30

Finance Materials 30 July 2023 11:25 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to July 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,266 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 30

Rial on July 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,963

54,042

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,248

48,346

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,982

3,994

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,130

4,135

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,207

6,221

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,354

136,718

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,674

14,665

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,755

29,846

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,064

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,691

31,755

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,856

25,899

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,373

2,387

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,561

1,559

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,168

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,969

28,007

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,551

31,559

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,783

38,728

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,275

1,275

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,907

31,908

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,786

8,696

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,882

5,875

100 Thai baths

THB

122,604

122,631

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,223

9,223

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,981

32,929

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,266

46,361

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,457

9,439

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,890

16,199

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,792

2,789

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

490

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,797

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,680

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,483

76,528

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,786

3,814

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 454,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,481 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,356 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

