Iranian currency rates for July 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to July 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,266 rials.

Currency Rial on July 30 Rial on July 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,963 54,042 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,248 48,346 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,982 3,994 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,130 4,135 1 Danish krone DKK 6,207 6,221 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,354 136,718 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,674 14,665 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,755 29,846 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,064 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,691 31,755 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,856 25,899 1 South African rand ZAR 2,373 2,387 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,561 1,559 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,168 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,969 28,007 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,551 31,559 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,783 38,728 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,275 1,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,907 31,908 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,786 8,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,882 5,875 100 Thai baths THB 122,604 122,631 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,223 9,223 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,981 32,929 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,266 46,361 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,457 9,439 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,890 16,199 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,792 2,789 1 Afghan afghani AFN 490 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,680 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,483 76,528 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,786 3,814 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 454,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,481 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,356 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

