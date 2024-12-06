Azerbaijan takes its place in Annual Meeting of Black Sea Trade & Development Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan is weaving its presence into the tapestry of the Annual Meeting of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) hosted by Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports.

The country is represented by the Member of the BSTDB Board of Governors, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

During the meeting, the Board of Governors will engage in a dynamic dialogue regarding the bank’s strategic roadmap, innovative business plan for 2025–2026, comprehensive loan portfolio analysis, and diverse financing avenues.

The nuts and bolts of expanding existing opportunities and the potential for the growth of banking and business sectors among the participating states will also be on the table for discussion.

To note, BSTDB is an international financial institution established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The bank supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity, and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries.

Its activities include the provision of loans, opening lines of credit, investments, guarantees, and trade finance.

