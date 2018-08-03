American company may implement projects in Uzbek IT industry (Exclusive)

3 August 2018 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tajikistan to build cement plant in south of Uzbekistan
Economy news 20:05
Why banks in Uzbek region suspend issuing soft loans?
Economy news 19:53
Ukrainian, Swiss companies to open pesticide factory in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:20
IMF: More businesses should pay VAT in Uzbekistan to increase state revenues (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:42
Uzbek auto industry to increase production almost threefold
Economy news 12:18
Beeline Uzbekistan losing subscribers, increasing revenue
Economy news 11:32
Latest
Azerbaijani soldiers at "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 20:13
Tajikistan to build cement plant in south of Uzbekistan
Economy news 20:05
Why banks in Uzbek region suspend issuing soft loans?
Economy news 19:53
New appointment in International Bank of Azerbaijan
Economy news 19:31
Turkish servicemen with their families visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 19:23
SOCAR: Southern Gas Corridor to connect 7 countries with several 12 different investors
Oil&Gas 18:48
Ukrainian, Swiss companies to open pesticide factory in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:20
Work on Israel-Jordan gas pipeline begins
Israel 18:11
Less than a third of UK business leaders planning for Brexit
Europe 18:02