Azerbaijani start-up developers to contribute to economic dev't - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The activities of startup developers in Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on the development of the economy. Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark at a meeting with representatives of the national startups.

During the meeting, the sides discussed problems and prospects for the development of the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan, its current state, and identified new priorities.

Nabiyev noted that the creation of an innovative environment in Azerbaijan is one of the important aspects of the development of the ICT sector.

“The activities of our talented startup developers, the full implementation of their knowledge and skills will have a positive impact on the development of the economy. We are ready to support them in the process of development and becoming an important part of the digital environment. Such meetings will continue,” the minister noted.

“I believe that at present, favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the development of innovations and their application in various fields. I invite each of you to take an active part in the creation of an innovative environment,” added the minister.

In turn, the meeting participants spoke about the development trends of the startup ecosystem and the problems they face in their activities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev