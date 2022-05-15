Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan considering cooperation in establishing satellite constellation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are considering cooperation in establishing a satellite constellation and exchanging space experiences, Head of International Cooperation at the JSC National Company (NC) 'Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary' Rustam Abdrakhmanov told Trend.

He noted that Azercosmos OJSC and JSC NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary had earlier signed a cooperation agreement on sharing of remote sensing satellite data.

"The agreement promotes further cooperation between the two countries in the field of space monitoring. Meanwhile, opportunities for collaboration on the establishment of a satellite constellation and exchange of space experiences are being considered," Abdrakhmanov said.