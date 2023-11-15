Turkmenistan and Chinese trade platform discuss prospects for dev't of cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Chairman of the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communication) Hajymyrat Hudaygulyev held a meeting with a delegation of a Chinese JD.com Incorporation, engaged in online retail trade during which they discussed the prospects for further cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties held constructive talks aimed at a deeper understanding of the prospects for cooperation, paying special attention to the introduction of e-commerce and advanced technologies in the telecommunications sector of Turkmenistan, in order to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the local market.

The Turkmen side showed deep interest in the advanced solutions provided by the company, especially in advanced solutions in the field of online commerce and digital technologies

The participants of the meeting highlighted the strategic importance of establishing partnerships with major players in the global market, attaching particular importance to the development of information and communication technologies (ICT) in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, it is expected that these negotiations will not only deepen cooperation, but also contribute to the introduction of best practices and innovative solutions in the field of e-commerce of Turkmenistan.

JD.com Incorporation is a Chinese public company engaged in e-commerce (mainly online commerce), as well as logistics, retail and marketing. It is one of the largest merchants in the Chinese segment, while the second largest Chinese e-commerce and services platform after Alibaba Group.

