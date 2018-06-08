Azerbaijan Railways to buy ISO containers via tender

8 June 2018 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 18:58
Azerbaijan strengthening information security in public sector
ICT 17:48
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 17:40
OPEC: Gas production down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:34
Baku telecom operator installs Facebook cache servers
ICT 17:34
OPEC reveals data on oil reserves, output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:31
AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights
Tourism 17:03
EY becomes sponsor of 25th Oil and Gas Conference 2018
Oil&Gas 16:56
Professor Nargiz Pashayeva elected ANAS vice president
Society 16:11
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 15:43
TAP to help Italy increase its negotiating power with suppliers
Oil&Gas 15:42
Azerbaijani FM meets Gambian counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 15:40
Ukrainian Kremenchuk refinery buys new cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 15:27
Azerbaijan launches e-service for entry-exit restriction information
Society 14:55
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:49
Azerbaijan-Iran car plant reveals production plans
Economy news 14:46
Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant manufactures first 100 cars
Economy news 14:25
Azerbaijan faces frequent hacking incidents
ICT 14:01