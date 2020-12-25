Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of metal products

Tenders 25 December 2020 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of metal products
Azerbaijan integrates banking system with capabilities of largest foreign services ICT 14:04
Russia records 29,018 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 13:58
Russia's 'Vedomosti' names Azerbaijan's president "Politician of the Year" Politics 13:57
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds outlook on tax, customs duties to state budget Finance 13:50
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 13:32
Azerbaijani farmers to be able to use subsidies remaining on their cards - ministry Economy 13:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy catalyst grids Tenders 13:18
Georgian Railways see decrease in revenues Transport 13:16
First stage of highway construction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories on final stage Society 13:15
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy methanol via tender Tenders 13:11
Uzbekistan’s import of passenger car tires down in November Transport 13:01
Turkmenistan significantly expands development of oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:51
Amendments made in state budget of Uzbekistan for 2020 Finance 12:50
Georgia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:49
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association talks plans for 2021 Business 12:43
Azerbaijan shares data on compensations paid to depositors of closed banks Finance 12:39
Sukuk issuances of Islamic Development Bank cross-list at Astana International Exchange Finance 12:32
Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:29
Former PM of Croatia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 12:28
Azerbaijan to impose fees for mandatory health insurance Society 12:24
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier laying high-voltage line to liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan crude oil, petroleum products export volume to EAEU decreases Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts exports to agricultural crops export to EAEU member states Business 12:13
Singaporean company to install system for wastewater treatment in Uzbekistan’s regions Uzbekistan 12:13
Georgian Tbilisi holds largest share of GDP by regions Business 12:06
Azerbaijan receives another batch of humanitarian cargo from Russian MES (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:02
Azerbaijan announces demobilization of military servicemen Politics 11:59
Kazakhstan Development Bank forms projects pipeline to potentially receive syndicated financing Business 11:59
Turkmenistan’s cotton-spinning factory names production volumes Business 11:52
St. Korea to assist in improving socio-economic conditions of Uzbekistan's Aral Sea region Finance 11:48
Azerbaijani oil prices drop Finance 11:39
U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers US 11:35
Azerbaijan's ANAMA finds white phosphorus bombs in liberated Sugovushan (PHOTO) Politics 11:34
Georgia sees increase in tea export value Business 11:33
Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief still in intensive care, after COVID-19 infection Society 11:32
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan in talks over creation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway corridor Transport 11:27
India sends RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits to Bhutan to fight the pandemic Other News 11:23
World Bank to fund $500m 'green' highways project in India Other News 11:21
Turkmenistan creates new projects in field of digitalization ICT 11:20
Luxembourg Parliament interested not in resolving conflict, but in inciting discord - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:14
Turkish Minister of Health talks effectiveness of Sinovac vaccine Turkey 11:11
Bahar-Gum Deniz block: details of operating costs for Q3 Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijani precious metals grow in price Finance 11:02
First carbamide obtained at Uzbekistan’s Navoiazot Uzbekistan 11:00
Kazakhstan, Germany boost mutual trade amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:59
EBRD intends to continue co-op with Turkmenistan's private sector to promote business dev't Finance 10:58
President Aliyev receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 10:51
Bahar gas field: updates on construction Oil&Gas 10:49
Head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce discusses trade relations Business 10:48
Construction progress at Gum Deniz field – latest data Oil&Gas 10:44
Labeling of imported food products in Uzbekistan to be mandatory Uzbekistan 10:42
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port opens tender for equipment modernization Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan discloses 11M2020 value of trade surplus Business 10:20
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Uzbekistan 10:14
Feasibility study for integration of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Russian electricity networks ongoing Oil&Gas 10:08
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25 Finance 09:59
Trangaz postpones some completion deadlines Oil&Gas 09:53
Azerbaijan's parliament to continue discussing state budget for 2021 Politics 09:51
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 09:51
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 09:50
Georgia sees increase in Construction Cost Index Construction 09:46
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases Business 09:43
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 09:39
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 09:36
Prices of domestically manufactured home appliances to remain stable in Iran Business 09:35
Iran Expediency Council starts reviewing of FATF related bills Finance 09:35
Next gift top-ups to over 1,000 healthcare workers Society 09:16
Georgian Walnut company eyes to test organic production in 2021 Business 09:06
Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:36
Iran records highest steel production growth Iran 08:14
Tbilisi City Hall temporarily allows private transport to drive on bus lanes Georgia 07:44
Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 150,000 Kazakhstan 07:37
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute Oil&Gas 07:01
6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines Other News 06:03
China slows down imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 05:01
Brazil close to seeing 190,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits south of the Kermadec Islands Other News 03:02
Israel to speed up vaccination campaign due to new COVID-19 strain Israel 02:09
UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases Europe 01:00
Georgia's oil imports down drastically Oil&Gas 00:07
Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis Business 00:03
EU's von der Leyen says fair, balanced deal reached with UK Europe 24 December 23:50
Georgian PM makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:52
Parliament approves new government of Georgia Georgia 24 December 22:44
CIS IPA observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 24 December 22:33
Iran petchem revenues to reach $25b in 2021 Iran 24 December 22:30
President Ilham Aliyev thanks those who wished him happy birthday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 22:21
China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccines en route to Turkey, Health Minister says Turkey 24 December 22:18
EU, WHO deliver medical supplies to support COVID-19 battle in Azerbaijan Society 24 December 21:49
UNESCO official has recently made unfounded statement that they allegedly asked us but Azerbaijan remained silent - President of Azerbaijan Politics 24 December 21:43
President Aliyev appeals to int'l organizations in front of destroyed mosque in Zangilan Politics 24 December 21:42
You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:34
If single bullet is fired from Armenia, we will crush them so hard they will forget their own names - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:34
Azerbaijani state must always be strong - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:33
If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan Politics 24 December 21:32
President Ilham Aliyev met with servicemen in Khanlig village of Gubadli disctict (PHOTO) Politics 24 December 21:31
Our losses are very small given scale of war - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:18
President Ilham Aliyev unveils some details of combat operation plan Politics 24 December 21:08
Over the course of 44 days there was not single day on which we would retreat - President of Azerbaijan Politics 24 December 21:07
