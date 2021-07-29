Azerbaijan working to approve boundaries of Bershbarmag mountain security zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Proposals to approve the boundaries of the security zone of Beshbarmag mountain in Azerbaijan have been sent to the relevant state structures, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

On June 8, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the creation of the State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve - ‘Beshbarmag Mountain’.

For the study of historical monuments on the territory of the reserve, in the framework of cooperation with a number of institutes of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), research work and archaeological excavations were carried out.

“Documents on the introduction of a special protection for the Beshbarmag Mountain reserve have been prepared, which have already been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. Also on July 1, the government approved the Statute on the reserve. After that, the staff will be approved,” the message says.

According to the state agency, at the first stage, it is planned to repair the road around the mountain, and then - the construction of basic infrastructure buildings. Projects for the development of tourism will be implemented on the territory of the reserve.

“Archaeological excavations carried out on the territory of the reserve will make it possible to further promote Beshbarmag not only as a unique natural monument but also as an object of archaeological tourism, because it is an ancient settlement dating back to the Middle Ages. Beshbarmag Mountain is also a unique place for observing bird migration,” the message reads.