Winter tourist centers in Azerbaijan to introduce new services, attractions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A number of innovations have appeared in the winter tourism centers in Azerbaijan, Director for Tourism Industry and Destination Development at the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Ilkin Javadov told Trend on Nov. 15.

Javadov reminded that there are two winter tourist centers in the country - "Tufandagh" and "Shahdagh" [located in Gabala and Gusar districts], and from December "Aghbulagh" winter tourist center will open in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"From this year, a 2,590-meter rollercoaster will begin to operate in the Shahdagh center. The innovations also include various ski slopes and an additional cable way,” he said.

“Besides, the State Tourism Agency carried out reconstruction and improvement work in the village of Aladash, which is located three kilometers from the Shahdagh tourist center,” the board’s representative noted. “Here 2-3 private houses will function as guest houses. This will create opportunities for the development of rural tourism in the country. Such accommodation in resorts can become an alternative to hotel accommodation, because prices in the resorts are cheaper.”

“As for the Tufandagh winter tourist center, a special swing will be installed on the mountainside, which will provide guests with the opportunity to admire the opening panorama," added Javadov.