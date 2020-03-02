One more airline reduces number of flights from Georgia to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

The low-cost airline RYANAIR has halved the number of flights on Milan-Tbilisi-Milan route from March 9 to April 7, Trend reports via Georgian media.

RYANAIR planes will fly in this direction twice a week instead of four. In addition, from March 8 to April 7, the airline will stop flights to Bologna from Kutaisi.

Previously, another low-cost airline, Wizz Air, made a similar decision. The air carrier reduced all flights from Georgia to Italy to once a week for the period from March 11 to April 4.

Italy has become the main focus of coronavirus infection in Europe. The number of victims of this infection in the country increased to 21, in total more than 800 cases of infection was recorded.

To date, three cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people are quarantined with suspected coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

