Tbilisi-Riga flights to resume in August

Flights between Georgia Tbilisi and Latvian Riga will resume on August 5, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The flights will be carried out by the flag carrier of Latvia, AirBaltic.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that Georgian citizens will be able to visit the Baltic states, and that visitors from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be able to travel to Georgia as well.

According to her, the flights will be carried out only once a week due to the epidemiological situation while from August 20, flight frequency will be increased to two flights in a week.

Meanwhile, Tbilisi-Paris and Tbilisi-Munich are also scheduled to resume in August.

Air France will carry out two flights a week starting early August from Paris Charles de Gaulle and Tbilisi International Airports and German airline Lufthansa will carry out flights two times a week, linking Tbilisi and Munich.

In addition, Georgia remains on the European Union's updated list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

