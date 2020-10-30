MyWayAirlines to conduct charter flight Tbilisi-Warsaw on November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

MyWayAirlines will conduct a charter flight Tbilisi-Warsaw on November 6, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the company, this is a one-time flight, being carried out by specific tourism agencies.

As for the plans associated with regular flights, the company intends to approach the Civil Aviation Agency for permission to carry out regular flights.

“We had regular flights towards Telaviv; however, since Israel is still locked for Georgia, we carry out just one-time flights. We now consider which directions are comfortable for us to execute and then we will approach the Agency for setting dates of the regular flights,” MyWayAirlines said.

