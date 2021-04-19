Turkmenistan Airlines change concept of cargo transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines is temporarily switching from the 'Weight Concept' to 'Piece Concept' from March 25, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the airline.

According to the new concept, it is possible to transport one cargo with the maximum weight specified for the class for free.

In particular, the free baggage allowance for economy class is 25 kilograms, business class - 40 kilograms, including hand luggage.

The remaining seats (suitcase, bag) are paid for depending on the destination for one piece of excess baggage up to 32 kilograms from $50 to $60.

As reported, that Turkmenistan Airline extended the period of suspension of flights in connection with measures to prevent the penetration of coronavirus COVID-19 into the country.

The the sale of tickets for all international flights of the airline was suspended. Tickets purchased earlier are valid until December 31, 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva