Kazakhstan to take number of measures to develop TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Kazakhstan will take a number of measures to develop transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development told Trend.

According to the Ministry, it is planned to create a "container hub" on the basis of the Sea Port of Aktau's special economic zone.

At the same time, an international competition will be held to determine the investor. It is expected to attract worldwide container operators such as PSA International (Singapore), Maersk (Denmark) and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

"Replenishment of merchant fleet with four ferries is envisaged with the involvement of private business. In addition, the ministry plans to implement a number of projects within the framework of the national project "Strong regions – an accelerator of development of Kazakhstan" until 2025," Ministry said.

"The construction of second tracks and the electrification of the Dostyk-Aktogay-Moiynty railway section are scheduled for a period from 2022 through 2025," Ministry added.

According to Ministry, the implementation of this project will increase the speed of container trains and increase the throughput of the section by five times.

Also, the construction of a bypass railway station in Almaty is planned for period from 2022 through 2023.

"The implementation of this project will reduce transportation time for transit cargo by two days, also will unload the Almaty station by 40 percent," Ministry also noted.

Construction of the Maktaral-Darbaza railway line is scheduled for 2023-2024, during which it is planned to create an additional railway crossing with Uzbekistan and connect the Maktaral district (Kazakhstan) direct communication with other regions of Kazakhstan without entering the territory of Uzbekistan," Ministry added.

In addition, Ministry noted that Kazakhstan plans to build and reconstruct roads with a length of 12,000 kilometers until 2025.

"The implementation of the above projects will increase the speed of transit traffic through the territory of Kazakhstan," Ministry emphasized.